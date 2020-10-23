Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €68.00 by Morgan Stanley

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.81 ($88.01).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.22. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

