Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

