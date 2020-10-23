National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NNN. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.61. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.