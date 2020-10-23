Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,485 ($45.53) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,927.06 ($38.24).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,603 ($34.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,608.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,699.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 43.25. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 944 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,306.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

