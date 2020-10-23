Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 15,298 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 84,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

