Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $12,598,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

