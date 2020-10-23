Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $358.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.47 and its 200-day moving average is $314.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

