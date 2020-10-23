Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $169.06 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

