Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 13,945 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,423,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $112.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

