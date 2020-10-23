Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

