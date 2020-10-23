Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 16,804 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after buying an additional 2,665,835 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $354,814,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,554,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,844,000 after purchasing an additional 222,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,159,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,260,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,037,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

