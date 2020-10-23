Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 173.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,054 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

