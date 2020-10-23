Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,548 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.