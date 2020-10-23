Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $213.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.