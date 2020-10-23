Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $4.43 Million in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc bought 21,237,715 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $385,464,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 8,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $157,807.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $176,634 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

