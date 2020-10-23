Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 45,946 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,946 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $129.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.