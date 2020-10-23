CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

CSX stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

