Bennett Rosenthal Sells 46,476 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,089,736.32.

On Monday, September 21st, Bennett Rosenthal sold 44,788 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $1,739,565.92.

On Friday, September 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $2,581,467.68.

NYSE:ARES opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.