Mark Evan Jones Sells 21,211 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $2,260,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,497,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $984,385.44.

On Thursday, September 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $238,843.60.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Mark Evan Jones sold 36,039 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $3,153,412.50.

On Thursday, September 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,812 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,876,013.84.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $2,291,496.21.

On Friday, September 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 19,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $1,920,041.24.

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,381,928.12.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $3,485,438.81.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,892,760.09.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.41 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,493,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

