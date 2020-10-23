Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.21% of Cellular Biomedicine Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,478 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBMG. BidaskClub raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

