Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kellogg by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.