Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.16 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $294.01 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,837.45 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

