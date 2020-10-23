Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,765,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veeva Systems by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $290.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

