Tilray (TLRY) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tilray and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00 Tilray Competitors 136 364 413 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 59.59%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 81.10%. Given Tilray’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -4.04 Tilray Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 1.87

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

