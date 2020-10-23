Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Workday by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Workday by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $220.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

