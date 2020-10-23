6,039 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 975.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

