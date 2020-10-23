Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after buying an additional 291,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 228,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 224.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 163,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 187.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 145.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 95,318 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Investec raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

