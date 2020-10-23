Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $293,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

