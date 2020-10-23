Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF alerts:

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.