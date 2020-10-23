Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $441.16 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $445.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.75 and a 200-day moving average of $393.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

