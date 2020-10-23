Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,243,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 738,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 710,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Truist boosted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

