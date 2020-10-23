Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 53.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

