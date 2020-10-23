Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 162,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,332,181.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,074,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,652,718.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $188.70.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

