NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.10 ($34.24).

NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.95.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

