NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.10 ($34.24).

NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.95.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

