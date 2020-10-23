ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.30 ($14.47).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

ETR PSM opened at €10.84 ($12.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.04. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.