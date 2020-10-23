Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€5.00” Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SFQ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.98 ($10.57).

ETR SFQ opened at €8.02 ($9.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of €8.40 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.71.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

