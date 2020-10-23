Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones AG (KRN.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

KRN stock opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -654.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. Krones AG has a 1 year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1 year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.53.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.