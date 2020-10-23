Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JEN. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.29 ($30.92).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €22.96 ($27.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jenoptik AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of €29.36 ($34.54).

About Jenoptik AG (JEN.F)

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 373 Citrix Systems, Inc.
Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 373 Citrix Systems, Inc.
Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc
Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. Will Post Earnings of $11.34 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. Will Post Earnings of $11.34 Per Share
Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co.
Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co.
Asset Dedication LLC Invests $45,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Asset Dedication LLC Invests $45,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Asset Dedication LLC Invests $32,000 in Docusign Inc
Asset Dedication LLC Invests $32,000 in Docusign Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report