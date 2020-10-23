Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JEN. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.29 ($30.92).

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €22.96 ($27.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jenoptik AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a fifty-two week high of €29.36 ($34.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

