Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €123.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.08 ($121.27).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €92.48 ($108.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €95.17 and a 200-day moving average of €88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 52-week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion and a PE ratio of -19.21.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.