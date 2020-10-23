Fund Qp Lp Aristides Acquires 5,466 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Stock

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides acquired 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Qp Lp Aristides also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Fund Qp Lp Aristides bought 16,646 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $177,446.36.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Fund Qp Lp Aristides purchased 28,013 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $282,371.04.

NDP stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

