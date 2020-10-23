Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,017 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $127,069.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,648,133.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $4,420.80.

On Monday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $149,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70.

On Thursday, September 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $108,976.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $4,484.70.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $348.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

