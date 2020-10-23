Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 5,950 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,482.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE HQL opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
