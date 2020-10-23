Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 5,950 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,482.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HQL opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 159,066 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 322,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth $1,702,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 185.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,236 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

