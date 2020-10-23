Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,528 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.