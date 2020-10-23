Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Purchases C$66,031.62 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$66,031.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,396.84.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Alex Miller bought 500 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,264.77.
  • On Friday, October 2nd, Alex Miller bought 200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.73 per share, with a total value of C$9,145.36.

TSE ATD.A opened at C$43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.08. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$30.57 and a twelve month high of C$47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Krones AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
Krones AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
Jenoptik AG PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Jenoptik AG PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Delivery Hero PT Set at €123.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Delivery Hero PT Set at €123.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Fund Qp Lp Aristides Acquires 5,466 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc Stock
Fund Qp Lp Aristides Acquires 5,466 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc Stock
Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,017 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp Stock
Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,017 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp Stock
Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 5,950 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock
Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 5,950 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report