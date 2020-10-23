Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Purchases C$66,031.62 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$66,031.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,396.84.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Alex Miller bought 500 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,264.77.

On Friday, October 2nd, Alex Miller bought 200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.73 per share, with a total value of C$9,145.36.

TSE ATD.A opened at C$43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.08. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$30.57 and a twelve month high of C$47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

