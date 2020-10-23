Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 482 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RNG opened at $283.42 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Krones AG Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank
Jenoptik AG PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Delivery Hero PT Set at €123.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Fund Qp Lp Aristides Acquires 5,466 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc Stock
Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,017 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp Stock
Daniel R. Omstead Purchases 5,950 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock
