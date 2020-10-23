Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 482 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RNG opened at $283.42 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

