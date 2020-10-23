Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00.
  • On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 25th, David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00.
  • On Monday, September 28th, David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00.
  • On Monday, September 21st, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub bought 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after buying an additional 6,997,163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,452 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

