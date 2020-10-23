Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.72.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
