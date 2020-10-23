Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,086,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 788,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 307,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 236,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.