Paul Chapman Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX) (ASX:DRE) Stock

Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX) (ASX:DRE) insider Paul Chapman acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01.
About Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX)
