Paul Chapman Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX) (ASX:DRE) Stock

Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX) (ASX:DRE) insider Paul Chapman acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01.

About Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX)

Dreadnought Resources Limited explores for and develops natural resources properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Tarraji-Yampi Ni-Cu-Au project located in the West Kimberley; the Rocky Dam Au project located to the east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane; and the Illaara Au-Cu-Pb-Zn project located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia.

