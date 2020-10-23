Mark Aslett Sells 1,250 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $114,555.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

