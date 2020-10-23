Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,308,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,956 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TELUS by 57.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,248,000 after acquiring an additional 438,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $18.29 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

